Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,931,181 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for about 3.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.38% of Qorvo worth $319,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.47.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

