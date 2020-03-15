QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $337,095.71 and approximately $86,741.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

