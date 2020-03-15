Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $44,586.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.