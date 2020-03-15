QuarkChain Market Cap Hits $5.27 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $24.43 and $32.15. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.04358804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00069211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00038863 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004147 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,108,652 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.