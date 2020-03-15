Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $4,225.29 and $12.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,402,927 coins and its circulating supply is 15,981,516 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

