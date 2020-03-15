Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.0617 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $616,846.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006503 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

