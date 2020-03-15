RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up about 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.03% of RBC Bearings worth $397,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $3,337,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.