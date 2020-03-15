RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 483,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

