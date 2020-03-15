Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,259 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Re/Max worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Re/Max by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $27.35 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $489.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

