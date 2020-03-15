ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.63 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and $162,397.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00116138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00883705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00036454 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00206224 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00102765 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

