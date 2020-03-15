Refereum Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $298,513.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02278456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00039799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,777,236,401 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

