Ren Trading Down 50.8% This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $32.09 million and $2.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, DDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.04348320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00069685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, UEX, OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.