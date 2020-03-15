Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE:RSG opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

