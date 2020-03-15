Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

