Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $531,662.45 and approximately $93.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 143,638,073 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

