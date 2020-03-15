RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.32 ($36.42).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RWE stock opened at €23.19 ($26.97) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.34. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

