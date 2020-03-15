Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

RHP stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

