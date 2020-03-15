Safe Haven (SHA) Tops One Day Volume of $3,283.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $493,922.14 and $3,283.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.03336377 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003899 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 186.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

