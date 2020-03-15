Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Extremely Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

SSNLF stock remained flat at $$2,209.70 during midday trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,209.70.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

