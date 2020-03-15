Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after acquiring an additional 220,668 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

