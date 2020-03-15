Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 2,373,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.