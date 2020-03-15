Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,128 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after purchasing an additional 639,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,805,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,349,268. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

