Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $47.51. 3,749,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

