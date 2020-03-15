Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,513,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.34. 128,378,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,102,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.