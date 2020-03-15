Short Interest in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expands By 7.1%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,958 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.