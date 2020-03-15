Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declines By 5.3%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

