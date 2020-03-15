Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases By 10.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BGFV stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.