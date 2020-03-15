Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expands By 10.8%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

DYAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 16,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

DYAI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

