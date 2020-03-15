Short Interest in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expands By 10.7%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

