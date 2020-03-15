Short Interest in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Drops By 7.5%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,545 shares of company stock valued at $319,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

EPZM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 1,360,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,627. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

