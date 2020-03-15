Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expands By 10.5%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $109.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.