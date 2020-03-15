Short Interest in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Increases By 10.8%

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.28. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $35,622,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.