Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rises By 10.3%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.42. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 3.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

