Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Increases By 10.5%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYOS has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYOS stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.29% of MYOS worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

