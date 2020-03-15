Short Interest in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Increases By 10.4%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

