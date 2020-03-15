Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Grows By 7.8%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 21,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

