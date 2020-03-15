Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Grows By 20.0%

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ORTX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 601,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.