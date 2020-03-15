Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Rises By 18.2%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of OSMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,659. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

