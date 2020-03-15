Short Interest in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Grows By 6.9%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 352,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,844. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $127,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,768.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 91,901 shares valued at $5,068,184. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

