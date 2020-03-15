Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Increases By 18.3%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE PNW traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $76.88 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.