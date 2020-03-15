Short Interest in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Decreases By 5.3%

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

RealPage stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. RealPage has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 38,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $2,072,363.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,205,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $2,416,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $65,011,771.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,185 shares of company stock worth $36,920,341 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $39,873,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,525,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $10,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

