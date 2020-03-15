Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 18.9%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE RCI traded up $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 1,198,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,031. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.