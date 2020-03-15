Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Decreases By 8.1%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 738,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on SOHU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 583,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

