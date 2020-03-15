Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.29

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00005457 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance and C2CX. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $155,161.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

