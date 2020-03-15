SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 34,550,000 shares. Currently, 52.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $3,470,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $19,985,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 7,907,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

