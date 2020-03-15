Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Sol Gel Technologies makes up 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.