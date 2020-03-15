SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX and Upbit. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $805,482.99 and $139,541.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 44.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

