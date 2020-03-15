SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $6,242.92 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

