Sphere 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $520,963.77 and $47.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00036575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.18 or 1.00079102 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00082968 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000907 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.