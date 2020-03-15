Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 433.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Spotify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Spotify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Spotify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

